Italian couple defrauded Clooney

Milan, June 17 - An Italian couple allegedly defrauded George Clooney by making money out of a fashion line attributed to the Hollywood star without his knowledge, sources aid after they were arrested in Thailand Sunday. The couple, dubbed 'the Italian Bonnie & Clyde', carried out "huge" assets frauds, police said. Clooney has a house on Lake Como. The crime duo were named as Francesco Galdelli and Vanja Goffi.