Trial for killing man who abused granddaughter

Milan, June 17 - A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed his 63-year-old father-in-law because the older man had abused his own granddaughter was indicted on Monday. The man allegedly killed his father-in-law outside a supermarket at Rozzano near Milan in February. He allegedly shot him to death. The father-in-law was under investigation for sexually abusing his granddaughter. An accomplice of the alleged killer was also indicted. The pair have been charged with aggravated premeditated murder. The son-in-law told police: "I had a mental blackout." The fast-track trial will begin shortly, judicial sources aid.