Man, 47, arrested for murder near Como

Como, June 17 - A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with a murder near Como on Monday. Hans Junior Krupe, 25, a local resident with Dutch parents, was stabbed to death at a street party at Veniano Sunday night. Krupe was stabbed after a quarrel with a group of local youths, police said. He was rushed to hospital but died there. Krupe died of cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. The suspected aggressor is from Fenegrò near Como. He was identified thanks to CCTV. When he was picked up at home his clothes were still covered with blood, police said,