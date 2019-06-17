Man abused kids with help of fake WhatsApp profile (2)

Milan, June 17 - A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using a fake WhatsApp account to lure three girls aged 11 to 13 to his home and then subject them to sexual abuse, sources said on Monday. The man, a resident of the northern province of Lodi, used a fake profile that made the victims think he was a girl. After luring them to his home, he allegedly abused them while recording what was happening. He was captured thanks to a teacher one of the girls had confided in. The suspect has been taken to a Milan jail.