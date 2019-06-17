Man held after sexual assault on 2 tourists in Rimini

Man, 47, arrested for murder near Como
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Palese contro il bullismo, 15enne pestato : «Grazie alla signora che mi ha salvato»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rimini
17 Giugno 2019
Rimini, June 17 - Carabinieri police have detained a man in relation to a sexual assault late on Sunday on two female foreign tourists on a beach in the Adriatic city of Rimini, sources said on Monday. The women were attacked while they were out for a walk on the seafront, the sources said. One of them was taken to hospital because of the injuries she suffered in the attack.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su