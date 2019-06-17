Italy's public debt up to 2,373 bn in April - BoI

Rome, June 17 - Italy's public debt reached 2,373 billion euros in April, a rise of 14.8 billion with respect to March, the Bank of Italy said on Monday. The debt was up even though the central bank said that tax revenues amounted to 30.4 billion euros in April, a rise of 1.3% with respect to the same month in 2018. It said tax revenues for the first four months of 2019 were 122.5 billion euros, up 0.7% on the equivalent period last year.