Carabiniere hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

Bergamo
17 Giugno 2019
Bergamo, June 17 - A Carabiniere police officer was hit and killed by a car at a checkpoint at Terno d'Isola, near Bergamo, in the early hours of Monday, sources said. The victim was named as Emanuele Anzini, a 41-year-old Abruzzo native and father of one. The driver of the car, a 34-year-old cook, has been arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, the sources said. It is suspected that he was drunk when he was at the wheel. Photo: a file image of a Carabiniere.
