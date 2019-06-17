Lunedì 17 Giugno 2019 | 12:51

Treviso
Treviso

Man held for trying to set light to 'too western' daughter

15-year-old still alive thanks to lighter malfunction

Man held for trying to set light to 'too western' daughter

Treviso, June 17 - A Moroccan man was arrested in the province on Treviso at the weekend for allegedly trying to burn his 15-year-old daughter to death for wearing clothes that are too Western, sources said. The father, who has lived in Italy for a number of years, allegedly poured petrol over the girl and tried to set light to her, according to the sources. She is alive thanks to a malfunction with the man's lighter.

