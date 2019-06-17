Soccer: Sarri takes over at Juventus

Rome, June 17 - Maurizio Sarri is the new coach of Juventus after leaving Chelsea to sign a three-year contract with the Serie A champions at the weekend. The 60-year-old, who led Chelsea to victory in the Europa League and a third-placed finish in the English top flight last season, has a tough act to follow. He replaces Massimiliano Allegri who left after five straight scudetti but failing to win the Champions League. The Turin giants will be hoping that Sarri's attacking brand of football will enable them to reach the next level in Europe. Before Allegri, Juve won three straight Serie A titles under new Inter coach Antonio Conte. Sarri's appointment as Juve head coach has not gone down well with followers of his former club Napoli, many of whom consider the move to their arch rivals as a sort of betrayal.