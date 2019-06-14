Venerdì 14 Giugno 2019 | 21:03

Palermo
Fake blood condition benefits claimants probed

Cosenza
25 bogus teachers probed

Washington
Salvini tells CNN he 'shares Trump's concerns' on Iran

Modena
Knox tears up while listening to victims of judicial error

Rome
Never involved Mattarella - Palamara

Rome
Sea Watch 'playing' with migrants says Salvini

Valletta
EC letter almost ready says Conte

Rome
Two charred bodies found in car near Rome

Rome
Lotti suspends self from PD in CSM case

Milan
CONSOB chief calls for calm to restore confidence

Milan
Alitalia and Lotito worlds apart says Salvini

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

LecceDisordini
Supersano, 6 bocciati alla scuola media: scoppia il caos, preside chiama i Cc

PotenzaL'elezione
Angelo Oliveto nuovo presidente Assostampa Basilicata

TarantoL'intesa
Tempa Rossa, da Eni 6 mln a Taranto per strade e arredi

PhotoNewsStatale 16
Bari, traffico in tilt sulla tangenziale per un incidente sulla corsia sud

MateraL'intesa
Matera, accordo con Terna: saranno demoliti 40 tralicci

BatGiustizia truccata
Trani, magistrati arrestati: altre denunce, arresti prorogati

BrindisiVia ai lavori
Brindisi avrà un nuovo PalaEventi: firmata convenzione Regione-Comune

FoggiaDopo denuncia
Foggia, procurava case a prostitute e pretendeva soldi: arrestata 42enne dominicana

Mistero Guardiola: saluta club calcio di Fasano, ma mette l'hashtag #Juventus

Invasioni pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Washington

'Believes it can wipe another off the face of the Earth'

Washington, June 14 - In an interview with CNN on the eve of his visit to Washington, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that he shared US president Donald Trumps's concerns on Iran. He noted that Italy had stopped working with Iran at the economic level and said that Iran "believes it can wipe another country (Israel, Ed.) off the face of the Earth. This cannot be someone that we dialogue with". He added that the nuclear accord should be reconsidered.

