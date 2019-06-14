Salvini tells CNN he 'shares Trump's concerns' on Iran

Washington, June 14 - In an interview with CNN on the eve of his visit to Washington, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that he shared US president Donald Trumps's concerns on Iran. He noted that Italy had stopped working with Iran at the economic level and said that Iran "believes it can wipe another country (Israel, Ed.) off the face of the Earth. This cannot be someone that we dialogue with". He added that the nuclear accord should be reconsidered.