Never involved Mattarella - Palamara

Rome, June 14 - Luca Palamara, the ANM magistrates union ex-chief involved in a Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) appointments probe in Perugia, said Friday he has never involved President Sergio Mattarella, the titular CSM head, in his case. "I never involved (Mattarella), as can be evinced from the complete recording of this submitted wiretap," he said. Palamar said "the wiretap excerpts published by papers today cannot undermine the deep respect I have always had for State institutions. "In particular for the president of the republic who constitutes the praesidium of the autonomy and independence of the magistrature, whose credibility today must prevail over any personal interest".