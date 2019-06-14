Venerdì 14 Giugno 2019 | 19:23

Rome
Never involved Mattarella - Palamara

Never involved Mattarella - Palamara

 
Rome
Sea Watch 'playing' with migrants says Salvini

Sea Watch 'playing' with migrants says Salvini

 
Valletta
EC letter almost ready says Conte

EC letter almost ready says Conte

 
Rome
Two charred bodies found in car near Rome

Two charred bodies found in car near Rome

 
Rome
Lotti suspends self from PD in CSM case

Lotti suspends self from PD in CSM case

 
Milan
CONSOB chief calls for calm to restore confidence

CONSOB chief calls for calm to restore confidence

 
Milan
Alitalia and Lotito worlds apart says Salvini

Alitalia and Lotito worlds apart says Salvini

 
Luxembourg
Italy has one week to present EC new finance data-sources

Italy has one week to present EC new finance data-sources

 
A Sao Paulo NGO has developed
Brazil: New app translates from sign language to Portuguese

Brazil: New app translates from sign language to Portuguese

 
Milan
Govt will go on Salvini repeats

Govt will go on Salvini repeats

 
Vatican City
Time running out on climate change says pope

Time running out on climate change says pope

 

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barreto, riparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

 

Bari, traffico in tilt sulla tangenziale per un incidente sulla corsia sud

Bari, tangenziale in tilt per un incidente sulla corsia sud

 
MateraL'intesa
Matera, accordo con Terna: saranno demoliti 40 tralicci

Matera, accordo con Terna: saranno demoliti 40 tralicci

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Balvano, cade dal tetto che sta riparando: muore operaio 52enne

Balvano, cade dal tetto che sta riparando: muore operaio 52enne

 
BatGiustizia truccata
Trani, magistrati arrestati: altre denunce, arresti prorogati

Trani: «Potrebbero inquinare le prove», arresti prorogati per Savasta e Nardi

 
BrindisiVia ai lavori
Brindisi avrà un nuovo PalaEventi: firmata convenzione Regione-Comune

Brindisi avrà un nuovo PalaEventi: firmata convenzione Regione-Comune

 
TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, questore notifica primo Daspo urbano a parcheggiatore abusivo

Taranto, questore notifica primo Daspo urbano a parcheggiatore abusivo

 
FoggiaDopo denuncia
Foggia, procurava case a prostitute e pretendeva soldi: arrestata 42enne dominicana

Foggia, procurava case a prostitute: arrestata 42enne dominicana

 
LecceLa tragedia
Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

 

Mistero Guardiola: saluta club calcio di Fasano, ma mette l'hashtag #Juventus

Mistero Guardiola, saluta club calcio di Fasano: «Ci vediamo presto»

Invasioni pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Invasione pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: arrestato

Valletta

EC letter almost ready says Conte

'We're revising it' says Italy PM

EC letter almost ready says Conte

Valletta, June 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday "the letter (to the European Commission on Italy's accounts) is almost ready, we are revising it". He said the important thing was "the contents". Italy is seeking to avert an EU infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule. Rome has been given a week to produce a satisfactory response. Conte added: "we have no need for corrective measures". He also said that cutting taxes was a common goal for all the government members and not just the nationalist League party. "It is a common goal of all the components of the government, of all the political forces and therefore also of the premier. "It's written in the government contract (between the League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S)). We will do all we can to pursue it. "Obviously, while keeping the accounts in order, of course".

