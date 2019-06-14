Alitalia and Lotito worlds apart says Salvini

Milan, June 14 - Alitalia and Lazio President Claudio Lotito, who has filed a bid for the former flag carrier, are "worlds apart", Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Friday. "What we're talking about here is a company with 11,000 staff, which has a potential American partner (Delta) with tens of billions of euros of turnover and which deals with infrastructure and planes," Salvini said. "Lotito, for the moment, seems to be occupied in getting lads to play football with fluctuating results and fluctuating fortunes. "I see them as two worlds quite far away, honestly". Salvini said "if there are partners that deal with infrastructure and transport I as a user am more relaxed".