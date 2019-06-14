Venerdì 14 Giugno 2019 | 17:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Lotti suspends self from PD in CSM case

Lotti suspends self from PD in CSM case

 
Milan
CONSOB chief calls for calm to restore confidence

CONSOB chief calls for calm to restore confidence

 
Milan
Alitalia and Lotito worlds apart says Salvini

Alitalia and Lotito worlds apart says Salvini

 
Luxembourg
Italy has one week to present EC new finance data-sources

Italy has one week to present EC new finance data-sources

 
A Sao Paulo NGO has developed
Brazil: New app translates from sign language to Portuguese

Brazil: New app translates from sign language to Portuguese

 
Milan
Govt will go on Salvini repeats

Govt will go on Salvini repeats

 
Vatican City
Time running out on climate change says pope

Time running out on climate change says pope

 
Milan
Education credits for young blood donors - Salvini

Education credits for young blood donors - Salvini

 
Sassari
Will be responsible but not stupid with EU - Di Maio

Will be responsible but not stupid with EU - Di Maio

 
Milan
Soccer: Maldini, Boban into Milan managerial setup

Soccer: Maldini, Boban into Milan managerial setup

 
Rome
Cucchi wdn't have died without fractures - expert

Cucchi wdn't have died without fractures - expert

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barreto, riparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraL'intesa
Matera, accordo con Terna: saranno demoliti 40 tralicci

Matera, accordo con Terna: saranno demoliti 40 tralicci

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Balvano, cade dal tetto che sta riparando: muore operaio 52enne

Balvano, cade dal tetto che sta riparando: muore operaio 52enne

 
BariTecnologia
La pista ciclabile che «ricarica»: Ciclò, il progetto presentato al DigiLab del Politecnico di Bari

La pista ciclabile che «ricarica»: Ciclò, il progetto presentato al Politecnico di Bari

 
BatGiustizia truccata
Trani, magistrati arrestati: altre denunce, arresti prorogati

Trani: «Potrebbero inquinare le prove», arresti prorogati per Savasta e Nardi

 
BrindisiVia ai lavori
Brindisi avrà un nuovo PalaEventi: firmata convenzione Regione-Comune

Brindisi avrà un nuovo PalaEventi: firmata convenzione Regione-Comune

 
TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, questore notifica primo Daspo urbano a parcheggiatore abusivo

Taranto, questore notifica primo Daspo urbano a parcheggiatore abusivo

 
FoggiaDopo denuncia
Foggia, procurava case a prostitute e pretendeva soldi: arrestata 42enne dominicana

Foggia, procurava case a prostitute: arrestata 42enne dominicana

 
LecceLa tragedia
Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

 

i più letti

Mistero Guardiola: saluta club calcio di Fasano, ma mette l'hashtag #Juventus

Mistero Guardiola, saluta club calcio di Fasano: «Ci vediamo presto»

Invasioni pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Invasione pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: arrestato

Milan

Alitalia and Lotito worlds apart says Salvini

Deputy PM asks for partner in transport sector

Alitalia and Lotito worlds apart says Salvini

Milan, June 14 - Alitalia and Lazio President Claudio Lotito, who has filed a bid for the former flag carrier, are "worlds apart", Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Friday. "What we're talking about here is a company with 11,000 staff, which has a potential American partner (Delta) with tens of billions of euros of turnover and which deals with infrastructure and planes," Salvini said. "Lotito, for the moment, seems to be occupied in getting lads to play football with fluctuating results and fluctuating fortunes. "I see them as two worlds quite far away, honestly". Salvini said "if there are partners that deal with infrastructure and transport I as a user am more relaxed".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati