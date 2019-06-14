Italy has one week to present EC new finance data-sources

Luxembourg, June 14 - The Italian government has been given about a week to respond to the European Commission's doubts about Italy's public finances and produce the new elements that it has promised, sources said Friday after two days of meetings of finance ministers in Luxembourg. During the meetings, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria launched negotiations to try to avert the EU opening an infringement procedure against Italy for failing to comply with the debt rule. The Commission wants a swift response from Italy so it can assess any new data before preparing a recommendation about the possible infringement procedure.