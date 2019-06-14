Venerdì 14 Giugno 2019 | 17:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Lotti suspends self from PD in CSM case

Milan
CONSOB chief calls for calm to restore confidence

Milan
Alitalia and Lotito worlds apart says Salvini

Luxembourg
Italy has one week to present EC new finance data-sources

A Sao Paulo NGO has developed
Brazil: New app translates from sign language to Portuguese

Milan
Govt will go on Salvini repeats

Vatican City
Time running out on climate change says pope

Milan
Education credits for young blood donors - Salvini

Sassari
Will be responsible but not stupid with EU - Di Maio

Milan
Soccer: Maldini, Boban into Milan managerial setup

Rome
Cucchi wdn't have died without fractures - expert

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraL'intesa
Matera, accordo con Terna: saranno demoliti 40 tralicci

PotenzaNel Potentino
Balvano, cade dal tetto che sta riparando: muore operaio 52enne

BariTecnologia
La pista ciclabile che «ricarica»: Ciclò, il progetto presentato al DigiLab del Politecnico di Bari

BatGiustizia truccata
Trani, magistrati arrestati: altre denunce, arresti prorogati

BrindisiVia ai lavori
Brindisi avrà un nuovo PalaEventi: firmata convenzione Regione-Comune

TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, questore notifica primo Daspo urbano a parcheggiatore abusivo

FoggiaDopo denuncia
Foggia, procurava case a prostitute e pretendeva soldi: arrestata 42enne dominicana

LecceLa tragedia
Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

i più letti

Mistero Guardiola: saluta club calcio di Fasano, ma mette l'hashtag #Juventus

Invasioni pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

A Sao Paulo NGO has developed an application that can simultaneously translate from Brazilian sign language (Libras) to Portuguese. The aim is to help deaf people's engagement in society and facilitate their interactions with companies and public services. Available for the OS and Android systems, "Icom" was created by AME (the association of metropolitan friends of the exceptional ones - Associazione amici metropolitani degli eccezionali) and will be presented at the Reatech accessibility fair, which takes place June 13-16 in Sao Paulo. The application provides a call centre that is open 24 hours a day and works via video calls: when a company employee, an office or a public service receives a deaf person, for example, they can connect to the AME call centre, which provides a simultaneous translation from Portuguese to Libras and vice versa. "The application was designed to satisfy a need that companies have," AME President Joseph Araujo Neto told ANSA in an interview. "The law ensures that deaf people can have assistance in their own language, but there was no effective mechanism to guarantee this communication takes place". At the moment the application has around 30 companies among its clients, including the airline Gol, which uses it at its desks at the Guarulhos and Congonhas airports in Sao Paulo. Another possible use for the app is to make it possible for deaf professionals to communicate with their colleagues. Icom has 45 interpreters to provide the service, which is free for the deaf, and only a small part of them work remotely. According to Neto, however, there is still a "very strong cultural barrier" within firms. "People like the app, they are fascinated by it, because it has a very strong initial impact, but the decision to go ahead and buy it is still difficult, not because it is expensive, but because we are still faced with cultural resistance," the AME President explained. Despite this, Neto said he has noticed a "clear" difference in 2019. "We attribute much of this to the fact that the federal government has shown concern for the inclusion of deaf people," he said, adding that the next stop will be to offer a programme that is "sponsored on the Internet". According to the AME chief, the digital infrastructure needed to be able to run the app and do the video calls is lacking in many places, especially in public agencies. "The solution is in the hands of the deaf people, via their smartphones," he explained, stressing that using Icom does not consume data from the user's package. AME will have a stand at Reatech, where it will install terminals so that visitors can try the app. Organized by Cipa Fiera Milano, the fair is a showcase for new technologies for the inclusion, accessibility and rehabilitation of people with disabilities and reduced mobility.

