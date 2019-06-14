Venerdì 14 Giugno 2019 | 15:50

Milan
Govt will go on Salvini repeats

Vatican City
Time running out on climate change says pope

Milan
Education credits for young blood donors - Salvini

Sassari
Will be responsible but not stupid with EU - Di Maio

Milan
Soccer: Maldini, Boban into Milan managerial setup

Rome
Cucchi wdn't have died without fractures - expert

Milan
Two gang members held over Milan park homicide

Rome
63 Casamonica indictments sought

Turin
Soccer: Sarri Juventus deal done - media

Rome
Soccer: Italy up 3 to 14th in FIFA rankings

Rome
Two charred bodies found in car near Rome

CALCIO MERCATO
Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

PotenzaNel Potentino
Balvano, cade dal tetto che sta riparando: muore operaio 52enne

BariTecnologia
La pista ciclabile che «ricarica»: Ciclò, il progetto presentato al DigiLab del Politecnico di Bari

BatGiustizia truccata
Trani, magistrati arrestati: altre denunce, arresti prorogati

BrindisiVia ai lavori
Brindisi avrà un nuovo PalaEventi: firmata convenzione Regione-Comune

TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, questore notifica primo Daspo urbano a parcheggiatore abusivo

FoggiaDopo denuncia
Foggia, procurava case a prostitute e pretendeva soldi: arrestata 42enne dominicana

LecceLa tragedia
Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

MateraAuto contro tir
Frontale sulla Basentana: muore 72enne a Grassano

Mistero Guardiola: saluta club calcio di Fasano, ma mette l'hashtag #Juventus

Invasioni pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Sassari

Will be responsible but not stupid with EU - Di Maio

Will be responsible but not stupid with EU - Di Maio

Sassari, June 14 - Italy will be responsible but not stupid in talks with the European Commission aimed at averting an infringement procedure for high debt, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday. "We must face this infringement procedure in order to safeguard Italy's accounts, but also to cut taxes," he said. "We will be responsible but not stupid, let it be clear, because if people are thinking of wanting to cut services, pensions, resources for schools and universities, they will find a reinforced concrete wall in the government. "So responsibility but also loyalty towards the Italians," he said on an electoral tour ahead of municipal elections on Sunday. Di Maio also said Brussels could not dictate the date of a general election in Italy. "It would be a mistake to decide to go to early elections on the basis of what Europe says," he said. Di Maio said the government still had much to do. "We must cut MP's salaries, introduce prison terms for major tax dodgers and act in the interests of citizens. "I don't want to stay in government to get by or to quarrel, but to do determined things".

