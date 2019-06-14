Will be responsible but not stupid with EU - Di Maio

Sassari, June 14 - Italy will be responsible but not stupid in talks with the European Commission aimed at averting an infringement procedure for high debt, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday. "We must face this infringement procedure in order to safeguard Italy's accounts, but also to cut taxes," he said. "We will be responsible but not stupid, let it be clear, because if people are thinking of wanting to cut services, pensions, resources for schools and universities, they will find a reinforced concrete wall in the government. "So responsibility but also loyalty towards the Italians," he said on an electoral tour ahead of municipal elections on Sunday. Di Maio also said Brussels could not dictate the date of a general election in Italy. "It would be a mistake to decide to go to early elections on the basis of what Europe says," he said. Di Maio said the government still had much to do. "We must cut MP's salaries, introduce prison terms for major tax dodgers and act in the interests of citizens. "I don't want to stay in government to get by or to quarrel, but to do determined things".