Education credits for young blood donors - Salvini

Milan, June 14 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Friday he would propose to Education Minister Marco Bussetti to introduce incentives for young people who give blood, in high schools, technical institutes and universities. "It's a question of introducing training credits because it is a act of civility, utility and generosity," he said. "I believe (blood donation) should be rewarded with these credits, above all for young people who are afraid of needles or have some doubts," he said on the sidelines of a blood donation event in Milan. Salvini also said that the idea of merging the centre right into a single party was "not on the agenda". Asked if he had met Forza Italia (FI) chief Silvio Berlusconi to discuss merging FI with his nationalist League party, Salvini said "no, I read so many things in the papers, one more fanciful than the next". The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League has leapfrogged three-time ex-premier Berlusconi's FI as top dog on the centre right in the last two years as Salvini has taken his hardline policies nationwide, from his formerly regionalist base in the north. The League scored 34% in the recent European elections, more than doubling its March 2018 general-election score, while FI sank to 6.3% from 14% at the general election. The third centre-right party, the small nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, surged to equal FI's score in the EP vote.