Govt will go on Salvini repeats

Milan, June 14 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday "I reiterated, with the agreement of all, that the government will go ahead". He was speaking after a meeting of the federal council of his nationalist League party. The League has been in government for a year with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Tensions between the partners recently sparked speculation the government might be facing a crisis, but those tensions have eased in the past week.