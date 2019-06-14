Soccer: Maldini, Boban into Milan managerial setup

Milan, June 14 - Former players Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban have been brought into the AC Milan managerial setup, sources said Friday. Italy defensive great Maldini, who holds the club record for appearances, will be technical director. Croatia midfield great Boban, for his part, is leaving a post at FIFA to become Chief Football Officer. Former Samp boss Marco Giampaolo is set to sign a two-year contract as new Milan coach, replacing Rino Gattuso who left along with Director of Football Leonardo by mutual consent at the end of last season. Milan last season missed out on a Champions League berth and had to settle for qualification for the Europa League. Riccardo Massara is set to be the new director of football, sources said Thursday. "I'll give my all for the Milan cause," said Boban.