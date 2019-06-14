Venerdì 14 Giugno 2019 | 15:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Govt will go on Salvini repeats

Govt will go on Salvini repeats

 
Vatican City
Time running out on climate change says pope

Time running out on climate change says pope

 
Milan
Education credits for young blood donors - Salvini

Education credits for young blood donors - Salvini

 
Sassari
Will be responsible but not stupid with EU - Di Maio

Will be responsible but not stupid with EU - Di Maio

 
Milan
Soccer: Maldini, Boban into Milan managerial setup

Soccer: Maldini, Boban into Milan managerial setup

 
Rome
Cucchi wdn't have died without fractures - expert

Cucchi wdn't have died without fractures - expert

 
Milan
Two gang members held over Milan park homicide

Two gang members held over Milan park homicide

 
Rome
63 Casamonica indictments sought

63 Casamonica indictments sought

 
Turin
Soccer: Sarri Juventus deal done - media

Soccer: Sarri Juventus deal done - media

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy up 3 to 14th in FIFA rankings

Soccer: Italy up 3 to 14th in FIFA rankings

 
Rome
Two charred bodies found in car near Rome

Two charred bodies found in car near Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barreto, riparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaNel Potentino
Balvano, cade dal tetto che sta riparando: muore operaio 52enne

Balvano, cade dal tetto che sta riparando: muore operaio 52enne

 
BariTecnologia
La pista ciclabile che «ricarica»: Ciclò, il progetto presentato al DigiLab del Politecnico di Bari

La pista ciclabile che «ricarica»: Ciclò, il progetto presentato al Politecnico di Bari

 
BatGiustizia truccata
Trani, magistrati arrestati: altre denunce, arresti prorogati

Trani: «Potrebbero inquinare le prove», arresti prorogati per Savasta e Nardi

 
BrindisiVia ai lavori
Brindisi avrà un nuovo PalaEventi: firmata convenzione Regione-Comune

Brindisi avrà un nuovo PalaEventi: firmata convenzione Regione-Comune

 
TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, questore notifica primo Daspo urbano a parcheggiatore abusivo

Taranto, questore notifica primo Daspo urbano a parcheggiatore abusivo

 
FoggiaDopo denuncia
Foggia, procurava case a prostitute e pretendeva soldi: arrestata 42enne dominicana

Foggia, procurava case a prostitute: arrestata 42enne dominicana

 
LecceLa tragedia
Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

 
MateraAuto contro tir
Frontale sulla Basentana: muore 72enne a Grassano

Frontale sulla Basentana: muore 72enne a Grassano

 

i più letti

Mistero Guardiola: saluta club calcio di Fasano, ma mette l'hashtag #Juventus

Mistero Guardiola, saluta club calcio di Fasano: «Ci vediamo presto»

Invasioni pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Invasione pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: arrestato

Rome

63 Casamonica indictments sought

'Maxi-trial' of Rome mafia family proposed

63 Casamonica indictments sought

Rome, June 14 - Rome prosecutors on Friday requested the indictment of 63 people in a proposed 'maxi-trial' against Rome's Casamonica mafia clan. Those probed are accused of mafia conspiracy, drug trafficking and pushing, loan sharking and illegal weapons possession. The preliminary hearings will be set over the coming weeks, judicial sources said. The investigations have lasted over four years and have seen scores of arrests, raids and searches. The crime clan suffered its most recent blow on May 9 when 22 people allegedly belonging to it were arrested in an operation by Carabinieri police. The operation aimed to break up an alleged criminal association to deal drugs in Rome's Via del Quadraro and Porta Furba districts that was estimated to have generated over 100,000 euros a month. "It is another blow to the clan. The institutions are present," said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi. The Casamonicas, who have Roma and Traveller origins, have long been considered the most powerful mafia-style group in Rome. The clan is thought to have around 1,000 members and is involved in illegal activities ranging from loan sharking to drug trafficking, according to investigators. The clan has accumulation millions of euros that it has invested in villas, luxury cars and race horses, among other assets. There was a scandal in 2015 when one clan boss had a Godfather-like funeral complete with music from the iconic film and rose petals dropped onto a horse-drawn hearse from a helicopter. In July last year the gang suffered a major blow when 37 people were arrested in an operation targeting it. The clan was bust wide open, police said, thanks to the State's evidence of the sister-in-law of a boss, the partner of Massimiliano Casamonica, brother of clan chieftain Giuseppe Casamonica. Never accepted by the clan, she is now under police protection and her identity is being protected too, investigators said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati