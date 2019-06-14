Two gang members held over Milan park homicide

Milan, June 14 - Two Salvadorians were detained on Friday for the homicide of a 32-year-old Peruvian man in Milan's Lambro park, sources said. The victim, Edgar Luis Calderon Gonzales, is thought to have drowned after being beaten, robbed and pushed into a river unconscious. The suspects are aged 26 and 28 and are both said to be members of the Barrio 18 Hispanic gang. They have criminal records for attempted homicide, the sources said.