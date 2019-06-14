Soccer: Sarri Juventus deal done - media

Turin, June 14 - Juventus have reached a deal with Chelsea for Maurizio Sarri to move from London to Turin, the BBC and the Guardian reported Friday. In order to free Sarri the Turin giants will pay Chelsea five million pounds, the BBC said. Sarri will have a two-year contract paying him six million euros a season, with an option for a third year. Former Napoli coach Sarri replaces Massimiliano Allegri who left after five straight scudetti but failing to win the Champions League. Before Allegri, Juve won three straight Serie A titles under new Inter coach Antonio Conte.