Cinema: Venice gives Almodóvar career Golden Lion

Venice, June 14 - The Venice Film Festival said Friday that it is awarding Pedro Almodóvar its Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The Spanish director will be presented with the award when the world's oldest cinema festival is staged for the 76th time from August 28 to September 7, 2019. "I am very excited and honoured with the gift of this Golden Lion," Almodóvar said in a statement. "I have very good memories of the Venice Film Festival. "My international debut took place there in 1983 with Dark Habits. "It was the first time one of my films travelled out of Spain, it was my international baptism and a wonderful experience, as it was my return with Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in 1988. "This Lion is going to become my pet, along with the two cats I live with. "Thanks from the bottom of my heart for giving me this award".