We'll show deficit is coming down says 'optimistic' Tria

(see related story on the Eurogroup). Luxembourg, June 14 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria reiterated on Friday that he is confident of averting an EU infringement procedure against Italy for failing to comply with the debt rule. "The concrete action (requested by the European Commission) is to show why we say that we can get to a forecast lowering of the deficit of 0.2 of a percentage point," Tria said on the way into a ECOFIN meeting. "We'll have to give them the figures. "The whole Eurogroup, not just France, acknowledged the Commission's conclusions and said dialogue should continue. "I remain optimistic".