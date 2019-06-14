Italian inflation rate dropped to 0.8% in May
Rome
14 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 14 - Italy's annual inflation rate dropped to 0.8% in May, down from 1.1% in April, ISTAT said on Friday. The deceleration in consumer prices was more than expected as the national statistics agency had put the May inflation rate at 0.9% in its flash estimate. ISTAT said prices were flat in month-on-month terms.
