Man tied to tree, beaten for fake Instagram profile

Naples, June 14 - A man was allegedly held at gunpoint, tied to a tree with a rope around his neck and violently beaten by three brothers in the countryside of Villa Literno near Caserta over a fake Instagram account he had created with a touched photo of one of the three men wearing a wig, police said Friday. The 31-year-old victim, who was reportedly tied to the tree trunk from head to toe with tape, was given a prognosis of 20 days. The three brothers have been charged with kidnapping and causing personal injuries.