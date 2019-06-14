Protesting metalworkers compare govt to Concordia captain

Rome, June 14 - Metalworkers' unions FIOM-CGIL, FIM-CISL and UILM-UIL on Friday organized an eight-hour strike and three demonstrations in Milan, Florence and Naples to ask the government and businesses to put at the center of their agenda jobs, salaries, workers' rights and the industrial sector. Marco Bentivogli, the leader of FIM-CISL, said in Milan that the government is "acting like (Francesco) Schettino - it is getting close to a cliff to be applauded but it is making the ship sink", referring to the captain of the crashed Costa Concordia cruise ship that sank in 2012 killing 32 in Italy's worst postwar maritime disaster. The secretary general of UIL Carmelo Barbagallo said "nobody is working to relaunch the economy and investments in the south". The leader of FIOM-CIGL Francesca Re David denounced "industrial desertification, especially in the south".