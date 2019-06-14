Irregularities at half of ethnic restaurants inspected -cops

Rome, June 14 - NAS Carabinieri health police on Friday said almost half of the ethnic restaurants and deposits of imported food inspected as part of a nationwide operation had irregularities including expired products, food that had been defrosted and then re-frozen, poor hygiene, unreadable labels and banned imports. In total, irregularities were found in 242 structures, investigators said. In particular, a reported 48% of inspected restaurants, especially in 'all you can it' venues, did not meet the required criteria. Twenty-two activities were closed, 477 law violations reported and 128 tons of food seized in the operation, investigators said.