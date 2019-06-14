Industrial turnover down 1% in April

Rome, June 14 - Italian industrial turnover dropped for the first time this year in April when it fell 1% with respect to March, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency added that industrial revenues were 0.7% down with respect to April 2018, according to calendar and seasonally adjusted data. Industrial orders were down too, dropping by 2.4% and 0.2% in month-on-month and year-on-year terms respectively.