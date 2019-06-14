Venerdì 14 Giugno 2019 | 11:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Sea Watch 'playing' with migrants says Salvini

Sea Watch 'playing' with migrants says Salvini

 
Naples
Universiade: Italy going for gold in soccer Arrigoni

Universiade: Italy going for gold in soccer Arrigoni

 
Reggio Emilia
Man who molested policewoman re-arrested for robbery

Man who molested policewoman re-arrested for robbery

 
Udine
Man, 71, arrested after molesting girl, 9

Man, 71, arrested after molesting girl, 9

 
New York
NYT hails Negroni's 100th anniversary, cocktail of the year

NYT hails Negroni's 100th anniversary, cocktail of the year

 
Rome
Third justice quits CSM over Perugia chronyism probe

Third justice quits CSM over Perugia chronyism probe

 
Naples
Doric monument emerges at Paestum

Doric monument emerges at Paestum

 
Rome
Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini

Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini

 
Rome
Ornella Muti gets 6 mts for attempted fraud

Ornella Muti gets 6 mts for attempted fraud

 
Naples
Boy, 12, serious after hit by car while walking dog

Boy, 12, serious after hit by car while walking dog

 
Rome
Toti stands for FI leader, says Berlusconi era over

Toti stands for FI leader, says Berlusconi era over

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Bari rappresenta una sinergia?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaDopo denuncia
Foggia, procurava case a prostitute e pretendeva soldi: arrestata 42enne dominicana

Foggia, procurava case a prostitute: arrestata 42enne dominicana

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Eroina in casa e allaccio abusivo all'Enel: arrestato 50enne a Francavilla

Eroina in casa e allaccio abusivo all'Enel: arrestato 50enne a Francavilla

 
BariStasera il concerto
Bari, sale la Liga-mania: ecco i primi fan già in coda fuori dal San Nicola

Bari, sale la Liga-mania: ecco i primi fan già in coda fuori dal San Nicola VIDEO

 
PotenzaLa protesta
Nemoli, strade dissestate: provincia vieta transito mezzi a due ruote

Nemoli, strade dissestate: provincia vieta transito mezzi a due ruote

 
LecceLa tragedia
Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

Aradeo, poliziotto 56enne muore giocando a calcetto con gli amici

 
BatPallavolo
Canosa, l'eurocampionessa Sansonna è cittadina benemerita

Canosa, l'eurocampionessa Sansonna è cittadina benemerita

 
TarantoIl messaggio
Taranto, vescovo: «Prima salute e lavoro, poi profitto»

Taranto, vescovo: «Prima salute e lavoro, poi profitto»

 
MateraAuto contro tir
Frontale sulla Basentana: muore 72enne a Grassano

Frontale sulla Basentana: muore 72enne a Grassano

 

i più letti

Invasioni pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Invasione pappagalli verdi in Puglia, Coldiretti: «Colpa della tropicalizzazione»

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

Mistero Guardiola: saluta club calcio di Fasano, ma mette l'hashtag #Juventus

Mistero Guardiola, saluta club calcio di Fasano: «Ci vediamo presto»

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: arrestato

Rome

Sea Watch 'playing' with migrants says Salvini

NGO vessel has refused to take rescued migrants to Tripoli

Sea Watch 'playing' with migrants says Salvini

Rome, June 14 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Sea-Watch NGO after it refused to take 52 migrants it rescued off Libya this week to Tripoli. The Sea Watch 3 ship, which is close to the Italian island of Lampedusa, at one stage seemed to have turned towards Malta, but Salvini said it is not going there. "No Malta," the League leader said via Twitter. "The #SeaWatch NGO ship has changed route again: it is swaying in the Mediterranean playing a game on the backs of the immigrants, even though it asked for a port and obtained it in Tripoli". Sea-Watch has said Tripoli is not a port of safety. "Forcibly taking rescued people back to a war-torn country, having them imprisoned and tortured, is a crime," the German NGO said. Sea-Watch has on several occasions sought to challenge Salvini's policy of closing Italy's ports to NGO-run search-and-rescue ships. The government, meanwhile, has just passed a new decree that would see NGO ships that bring migrants rescued at sea to Italy without permission fined up to 50,000 euros. "We are witnessing the umpteenth show," Salvini said. "They say they are good, but they are kidnapping women and children in the middle of the sea. "#closedports for them!".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati