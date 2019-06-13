Man who molested policewoman re-arrested for robbery
13 Giugno 2019
Reggio Emilia, June 13 - A 28-year-old Finnish man arrested Saturday night for molesting a policewoman in Reggio Emilia rail station but immediately released by a prosecutor was re-arrested Thursday for brandishing a knife and then a stick in the streets of the Emilian city. Darku Koku Asare Lauri has been charged with attempted robbery over the second of today's incidents.
