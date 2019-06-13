Giovedì 13 Giugno 2019 | 19:03

Rome
Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini

Rome
Ornella Muti gets 6 mts for attempted fraud

Naples
Boy, 12, serious after hit by car while walking dog

Rome
Toti stands for FI leader, says Berlusconi era over

Rome
Third justice quits CSM over chronyism probe

Milan
Amanda Knox returns to Italy

Luxembourg
Italy shd make reforms to unleash genius - Lagarde

Rome
Tourist bookings drop for 1st time in 5 yrs

Rome
Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini

Rome
Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini

Rome
Ruling majority splits over Radio Radicale rescue

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

MateraAuto contro tir
Frontale sulla Basentana: muore 72enne a Grassano

BatNordbarese
Non ci sono soldi sul conto: sindaco Trani rinuncia al Riesame

LecceL'incidente
Scende da auto dopo incidente: camion la travolge, morta 40enne su Gallipoli-Leuca

BariL'iniziativa
Giustizia e aziende, workshop tra studi legali di Bari e Milano: come lavorare insieme

TarantoI fondi
Rischio idrogeologico, in arrivo a Ginosa 2,9 mln per centro abitato

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, viola l'obbligo di soggiorno per andare al mare: arrestato

HomeL'evento
In Puglia dopo 10 anni arriva il raduno nazionale della Protezione Civile

HomeMaltrattamenti
Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

La Puglia sul podio di Guida Blu 2019: ecco le spiagge più belle

Rome

Rome, June 13 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti on Thursday said he would stand as leader of three-time ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, saying the Berlusconi era was "over" after an all-time low result in the European elections last month. "We need primaries, Silvio must understand that an era is over," said the former Berlusconi network newsman. "Berlusconi cannot stand to lead the centre right," said Tori. The media mogul, 82, founded FI in 1993 and the following year led it to the first of its three general-election victories, defeating the post-Communist Left. Following a lengthy office ban for tax fraud that ruled him out of last year's general election, the FI leader won a seat in the European Parliament in last month's European elections. He returned to the fore as FI leader during that campaign, campaigning energetically, but FI scored a disappointing 6.3% in the vote, far below their result in the previous EP elections and down from 14% at last year's general election. The EP result was the same as that of a far-right nativist party and ally which FI once dwarfed, Brothers of Italy (FdI). By contrast the nationalist League, new top dog on the centre right, scored 34%, double what it got in the general election in March last year. The League is still a local ally of FI and FdI but is allied on the national government stage with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), whose scored halved to 17% in the EP vote with respect to its general-election result.

