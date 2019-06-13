Italy shd make reforms to unleash genius - Lagarde

Luxembourg, June 13 - Italy should implement major structural reforms in order to "unleash its genius", International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Thursday. "I think that all the countries that have a high debt, and Italy occupies a rather important position in this category, have instruments and policies to tackle the current situation," she said. "As a member of the monetary union, together with its colleagues and the institutions, it must find the budget course and have the political courage to implement reforms that can unleash the Italian genius". Lagarde was answering a question on the Italian economy.