Giovedì 13 Giugno 2019 | 17:22

Milan
Amanda Knox returns to Italy

Amanda Knox returns to Italy

 
Luxembourg
Italy shd make reforms to unleash genius - Lagarde

Italy shd make reforms to unleash genius - Lagarde

 
Rome
Tourist bookings drop for 1st time in 5 yrs

Tourist bookings drop for 1st time in 5 yrs

 
Rome
Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini

Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini

 
Rome
Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini

Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini

 
Rome
Ruling majority splits over Radio Radicale rescue

Ruling majority splits over Radio Radicale rescue

 
Rome
Tourist bookings drop for 1st time in 5 yrs

Tourist bookings drop for 1st time in 5 yrs

 
Vatican City
Church wounded by internal tensions - pope

Church wounded by internal tensions - pope

 
Rome
Italians find silent ally of tumours

Italians find silent ally of tumours

 
Strasbourg
Revise life sentences says ECHR

Revise life sentences says ECHR

 
Alghero
Migrant targeted by 'racist attack' in Alghero

Migrant targeted by 'racist attack' in Alghero

 

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Bari rappresenta una sinergia?

 

BariL'iniziativa
Giustizia e aziende, workshop tra studi legali di Bari e Milano: come lavorare insieme

Giustizia e aziende, workshop tra studi legali di Bari e Milano: come lavorare insieme

 
TarantoI fondi
Rischio idrogeologico, in arrivo a Ginosa 2,9 mln per centro abitato

Rischio idrogeologico, in arrivo a Ginosa 2,9 mln per centro abitato

 
PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, viola l'obbligo di soggiorno per andare al mare: arrestato

Melfi, viola l'obbligo di soggiorno per andare al mare: arrestato

 
HomeL'evento
In Puglia dopo 10 anni arriva il raduno nazionale della Protezione Civile

In Puglia dopo 10 anni arriva il raduno nazionale della Protezione Civile

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019, in arrivo tra i Sassi la «Corsa dei poveri Cristi»

Matera 2019, in arrivo tra i Sassi la «Corsa dei poveri Cristi»

 
HomeMaltrattamenti
Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

 
LecceTrasporti
Lecce, bus soppressi a causa crac: assolto ex amministratore delegato di Fse

Lecce, bus soppressi per crac: assolto ex amministratore delegato di Fse

 
BatIl caso
Trani, Villa Maggi «in sicurezza»: ora è ridotta a cumulo di detriti

Trani, Villa Maggi «in sicurezza»: ora è ridotta a cumulo di detriti

 

Luxembourg

Italy shd make reforms to unleash genius - Lagarde

Must find political courage says IMF chief

Italy shd make reforms to unleash genius - Lagarde

Luxembourg, June 13 - Italy should implement major structural reforms in order to "unleash its genius", International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Thursday. "I think that all the countries that have a high debt, and Italy occupies a rather important position in this category, have instruments and policies to tackle the current situation," she said. "As a member of the monetary union, together with its colleagues and the institutions, it must find the budget course and have the political courage to implement reforms that can unleash the Italian genius". Lagarde was answering a question on the Italian economy.

