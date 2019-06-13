Italians find silent ally of tumours

Church wounded by internal tensions - pope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Notte della Taranta, petizione contro Belen e Stefano. La Fondazione assicura: «Non saliranno sul palco»
Rome
13 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 13 - An Italian research team has found a silent ally of tumours, according to a paper published Thursday. The protein that feeds the tumours may become a new target enabling doctors to starve them, said the team led by Pisa's Santa Anna university molecular biologist Debora Angeloni. The study was published in Biochimica et Biophysica Acta - Molecular Basis of Disease.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su