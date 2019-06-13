Church wounded by internal tensions - pope

Vatican City, June 13 - The Catholic Church is "wounded" by internal tensions, Pope Francis said on his recent visit to Romania, Jesuit journal editor Father Antonio Spadaro said Thursday. "The Church is so wounded, and today is even more wounded by tensions inside it, and the true resistance is not in the people of God," Francis told Romanians, according to the Civiltà Cattolica editor. In a message for world day of the poor, Francis said Thursday that "the poor are not even forgiven for their poverty". They are "reduced to human dumping grounds," he said. Francis also said that migrants were being "used" by politics and were the true "slaves of today". The pope has often spoken out about the plight of migrants and the poor.