Vatican City
Church wounded by internal tensions - pope

Rome
Italians find silent ally of tumours

Strasbourg
Revise life sentences says ECHR

Alghero
Migrant targeted by 'racist attack' in Alghero

Milan
Amanda Knox returns to Italy

Rome
Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini (3)

Luxembourg
Italy needs major adjustment - Dombrovskis

Luxembourg
Tria denies row with Salvini over flat tax

Paris
Le Maire says FCA-Renault merger talks may reopen

Rome
Ruling majority splits over Radio Radicale rescue

Rome
Unemployment down to 10.4% in first quarter -ISTAT

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, viola l'obbligo di soggiorno per andare al mare: arrestato

HomeL'evento
In Puglia dopo 10 anni arriva il raduno nazionale della Protezione Civile

BariLa sentenza
Bari, rapinarono gioielleria a colpi di martello: condannati in 3

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019, in arrivo tra i Sassi la «Corsa dei poveri Cristi»

HomeMaltrattamenti
Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

LecceTrasporti
Lecce, bus soppressi a causa crac: assolto ex amministratore delegato di Fse

HomeNel rione Tamburi
Taranto, genitori occupano scuola vicino ex Ilva: «Vogliamo chiarezza»

BatIl caso
Trani, Villa Maggi «in sicurezza»: ora è ridotta a cumulo di detriti

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

Strasbourg

Violates prisoners' human dignity, Rome must pay court costs

Strasbourg, June 13 - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday urged Italy to revise its laws mandating life sentences for certain very serious crimes. Life terms subject the prisoner to inhuman and degrading treatment, violating their dignity, the ECHR said. If there are no appeals, the ECHR ruling will become definitive in three months. The court ruling regards Marcello Viola, found guilty of mafia association, multiple murder and robbery, who has been in jail since the start of the 1990s. The ECHR sentence does not mean that Viola should be released, court sources said. But Italy was ordered to pay him 6,000 euros in court costs.

