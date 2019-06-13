Revise life sentences says ECHR

Strasbourg, June 13 - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday urged Italy to revise its laws mandating life sentences for certain very serious crimes. Life terms subject the prisoner to inhuman and degrading treatment, violating their dignity, the ECHR said. If there are no appeals, the ECHR ruling will become definitive in three months. The court ruling regards Marcello Viola, found guilty of mafia association, multiple murder and robbery, who has been in jail since the start of the 1990s. The ECHR sentence does not mean that Viola should be released, court sources said. But Italy was ordered to pay him 6,000 euros in court costs.