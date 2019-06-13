Amanda Knox returns to Italy

Milan, June 13 - Amanda Knox on Thursday returned to Italy for the first time since she was acquitted on appeal in 2011 of murdering British former housemate Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007. Knox, who was cleared of murdering Kercher after a long legal battle and almost four years in jail, will visit Milan before travelling to Modena Saturday where she will take part in an event at the Criminal Justice Festival. "I'm coming back as a free women," Knox tweeted Wednesday.