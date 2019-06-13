Migrant targeted by 'racist attack' in Alghero

Alghero, June 13 - A 27-year-old Senegalese migrant was targeted by a suspected racist attack in Alghero in Sardinia on Wednesday night, police said Thursday. The attack took place in the Alghero tourist district of Fertilia, police said. The victim was kicked and punched by two men in the street, they said. The man, a resident at the migrant reception centre at Vel Marì, was cycling to see a friend. His was was blocked by a car with two men in it who then got out and beat him up, police said. There has been a rise in racist attacks in Italy over the past year.