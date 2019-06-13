Italy needs major adjustment - Dombrovskis

Luxembourg, June 13 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Thursday that Italy needs to take significant action to put its public finances on track. "Considerable adjustments are needed," Dombrovskis said on his way into a Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg. "I'll discuss additional elements with (Italian Economy Minister Giovanni) Tria". The Commission said last week that an infringement procedure would be justified for Italy's failure to comply with the debt rule, while stressing that the proceedings have not been opened yet and it is open to talks. Premier Giuseppe Conte's government has ruled out passing an additional corrective budget to head off the threat of EU penalties.