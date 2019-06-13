Giovedì 13 Giugno 2019 | 15:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Church wounded by internal tensions - pope

Church wounded by internal tensions - pope

 
Rome
Italians find silent ally of tumours

Italians find silent ally of tumours

 
Strasbourg
Revise life sentences says ECHR

Revise life sentences says ECHR

 
Alghero
Migrant targeted by 'racist attack' in Alghero

Migrant targeted by 'racist attack' in Alghero

 
Milan
Amanda Knox returns to Italy

Amanda Knox returns to Italy

 
Rome
Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini (3)

Sea Watch ship must dock in Tripoli - Salvini (3)

 
Luxembourg
Italy needs major adjustment - Dombrovskis

Italy needs major adjustment - Dombrovskis

 
Luxembourg
Tria denies row with Salvini over flat tax

Tria denies row with Salvini over flat tax

 
Paris
Le Maire says FCA-Renault merger talks may reopen

Le Maire says FCA-Renault merger talks may reopen

 
Rome
Ruling majority splits over Radio Radicale rescue

Ruling majority splits over Radio Radicale rescue

 
Rome
Unemployment down to 10.4% in first quarter -ISTAT

Unemployment down to 10.4% in first quarter -ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Bari rappresenta una sinergia?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, viola l'obbligo di soggiorno per andare al mare: arrestato

Melfi, viola l'obbligo di soggiorno per andare al mare: arrestato

 
HomeL'evento
In Puglia dopo 10 anni arriva il raduno nazionale della Protezione Civile

In Puglia dopo 10 anni arriva il raduno nazionale della Protezione Civile

 
BariLa sentenza
Bari, rapinarono gioielleria a colpi di martello: condannati in 3

Bari, rapinarono gioielleria a colpi di martello: condannati in 3

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019, in arrivo tra i Sassi la «Corsa dei poveri Cristi»

Matera 2019, in arrivo tra i Sassi la «Corsa dei poveri Cristi»

 
HomeMaltrattamenti
Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

Ceglie Messapica, costretta per 18 anni a mangiare gli avanzi di marito e suocera

 
LecceTrasporti
Lecce, bus soppressi a causa crac: assolto ex amministratore delegato di Fse

Lecce, bus soppressi a causa crac: assolto ex amministratore delegato di Fse

 
HomeNel rione Tamburi
Taranto, genitori occupano scuola vicino ex Ilva: «Vogliamo chiarezza»

Taranto, genitori occupano scuola vicino ex Ilva: «Vogliamo chiarezza»

 
BatIl caso
Trani, Villa Maggi «in sicurezza»: ora è ridotta a cumulo di detriti

Trani, Villa Maggi «in sicurezza»: ora è ridotta a cumulo di detriti

 

i più letti

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: arrestato

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Abuso d'ufficio, Emiliano indagato per incarico a Spina: "Non sono preoccupato"

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Notte della Taranta, petizione contro Belen e Stefano. La Fondazione assicura: «Non saliranno sul palco»

Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

Cerignola, donna carbonizzata in auto: è la moglie del proprietario

Luxembourg

Tria denies row with Salvini over flat tax

No need for corrective budget says economy minister

Tria denies row with Salvini over flat tax

Luxembourg, June 13 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Thursday denied having had a row with Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on the government's pledge to bring in a flat tax. Boosted by his League's victory in last month's European elections, Interior Minister Salvini is pressing hard for tax cuts to give the sluggish Italian economy a "fiscal shock". But, according to press reports, Tria has resisted pressure to press ahead with the flat tax plan in view of talks with the European Commission on averting the threat of Italy facing an infringement procedure over the public finances. "The news that we rowed during a government meeting, that Salvini walked out angry with me, is clearly false," Tria said on his way into a Eurogroup meeting. "I was in favour of the flat tax in the past too, but you have to see how you can do it. "At the moment the deficit targets are what they are". He also ruled out the government approving additional corrective budget to head off the threat of penalties for breaching the EU debt rule. "We are negotiating on the deficit targets that we have. We will demonstrate that we will achieve them because they put us in a position of security," Tria said in Luxembourg. "We don't need them (corrective measures)".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati