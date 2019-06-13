Le Maire says FCA-Renault merger talks may reopen

Paris, June 13 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said that talks for a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Renault could be revived if it is possible to obtain the blessing of the French carmaker's current partner, Nissan. "(The talks) could resume after confidence is recreated (with Nissan)," Bloomberg quoted Le Maire as telling FranceInfo TV. Le Maire added that he would meet Renault President Jean-Dominique Senard on Thursday to discuss the company's strategy. Last week FCA said it was withdrawing its proposed merger with Renault due to "the political conditions in France".