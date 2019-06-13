Unemployment down to 10.4% in first quarter -ISTAT

Giovedì 13 Giugno 2019 | 12:14

Rome

Number of people in employment up by 25,000 says stats agency

Rome, June 13 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 10.4% in the first quarter of 2019, down 0.2 of a percentage point with respect to the previous three months, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency added that the number of people in employment rose by 25,000 in quarter-on-quarter terms after two consecutive falls. It added that the number of people in work was up by 144,000 with respect to the first quarter of 2018. ISTAT said the proportion of working-age people who are not active on the labour market remained steady at 34.3%.

