Three teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

Brescia
13 Giugno 2019
Brescia, June 13 - Three teachers at a nursery school in the province of Brescia were arrested on Thursday for allegedly mistreating their pupils. Investigators installed hidden cameras to record the teachers after a parent and a co-worker filed complaints. As a result the teachers must regularly sign in with the authorities.
