Giovedì 13 Giugno 2019 | 12:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Unemployment down to 10.4% in first quarter -ISTAT

Unemployment down to 10.4% in first quarter -ISTAT

 
Brescia
Three teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

Three teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

 
Rome
Conte, Tria have full mandate for EU talks - Di Maio

Conte, Tria have full mandate for EU talks - Di Maio

 
Rome
Ferrarini continues to grow abroad

Ferrarini continues to grow abroad

 
Venice
Sentence for man who shot burglar in home upheld on appeal

Sentence for man who shot burglar in home upheld on appeal

 
Rome
New security instruments ready for Sea Watch- Salvini

New security instruments ready for Sea Watch- Salvini

 
Rome
Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte

Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte

 
Rome
Italy wants economy EU post says Conte

Italy wants economy EU post says Conte

 
Rome
Conte sending letter to EU calling for rules to be changed

Conte sending letter to EU calling for rules to be changed

 
Rome
We want dialogue with EU, not test of strength - Conte

We want dialogue with EU, not test of strength - Conte

 
Rome
Conte says optimistic about budget

Conte says optimistic about budget

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Bari rappresenta una sinergia?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIl malore
Ostuni, si sente male mentre lavora in una cisterna: grave operaio

Ostuni, si sente male mentre lavora in una cisterna: grave operaio

 
MateraDegrado in città
Matera, vandali in azione: strappate le corde del piano nei Sassi

Matera, vandali in azione: strappate le corde del piano nei Sassi

 
GdM.TVIl caso
Foggia, rapina "esplosiva" alla Banca Popolare di Bari e Novara: 2 arresti

Foggia, rapina "esplosiva" alla Banca Popolare di Bari e Novara: 2 arresti

 
PotenzaParità di genere
Paesi lucani in cerca di assessori donna: parte il bando

Paesi lucani in cerca di assessori donna: parte il bando

 
LecceTrasporti
Lecce, bus soppressi a causa crac: assolto ex amministratore delegato di Fse

Lecce, bus soppressi a causa crac: assolto ex amministratore delegato di Fse

 
BariTruffa all'Inps
Turi, prende pensione d'invalidità ma è all'estero da 10 anni: denunciato

Turi, prende pensione d'invalidità ma è all'estero da 10 anni: denunciato

 
HomeNel rione Tamburi
Taranto, genitori occupano scuola vicino ex Ilva: «Vogliamo chiarezza»

Taranto, genitori occupano scuola vicino ex Ilva: «Vogliamo chiarezza»

 
BatIl caso
Trani, Villa Maggi «in sicurezza»: ora è ridotta a cumulo di detriti

Trani, Villa Maggi «in sicurezza»: ora è ridotta a cumulo di detriti

 

i più letti

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Abuso d'ufficio, Emiliano indagato per incarico a Spina: "Non sono preoccupato"

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: arrestato

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Notte della Taranta, petizione contro Belen e Stefano. La Fondazione assicura: «Non saliranno sul palco»

Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

Cerignola, donna carbonizzata in auto: è la moglie del proprietario

Rome

Conte, Tria have full mandate for EU talks - Di Maio

M5S leader rules out additional corrective budget

Conte, Tria have full mandate for EU talks - Di Maio

Rome, June 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria have a "full mandate" to negotiate with the European Commission to avert an infringement procedure, Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday. But Di Maio, who is labour and industry minister too, also ruled out the possibility that Italy could pass an additional corrective budget to head off the threat of penalties for breaching the EU debt rule. "We have all said there will be no corrective budgets," Di Maio told Radio Anch'io. "We are investing in growth and we will sort out what needs sorting out for the budget law at the end of the year. "We don't want tension with the EU, but we do have to put the Italian people at the centre of things, not the numbers". Di Maio also dismissed reports that Tria had rejected calls from Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's League to accelerate with a pledge to cut taxes and bring in a 'flat tax' funded by allowing the deficit to rise. "I didn't see Minister Tria saying no, saying that the flat tax can't happen, saying that we cannot contemplate any form of deficit," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati