Giovedì 13 Giugno 2019 | 12:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Unemployment down to 10.4% in first quarter -ISTAT

Unemployment down to 10.4% in first quarter -ISTAT

 
Brescia
Three teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

Three teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

 
Rome
Conte, Tria have full mandate for EU talks - Di Maio

Conte, Tria have full mandate for EU talks - Di Maio

 
Rome
Ferrarini continues to grow abroad

Ferrarini continues to grow abroad

 
Venice
Sentence for man who shot burglar in home upheld on appeal

Sentence for man who shot burglar in home upheld on appeal

 
Rome
New security instruments ready for Sea Watch- Salvini

New security instruments ready for Sea Watch- Salvini

 
Rome
Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte

Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte

 
Rome
Italy wants economy EU post says Conte

Italy wants economy EU post says Conte

 
Rome
Conte sending letter to EU calling for rules to be changed

Conte sending letter to EU calling for rules to be changed

 
Rome
We want dialogue with EU, not test of strength - Conte

We want dialogue with EU, not test of strength - Conte

 
Rome
Conte says optimistic about budget

Conte says optimistic about budget

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Bari rappresenta una sinergia?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIl malore
Ostuni, si sente male mentre lavora in una cisterna: grave operaio

Ostuni, si sente male mentre lavora in una cisterna: grave operaio

 
MateraDegrado in città
Matera, vandali in azione: strappate le corde del piano nei Sassi

Matera, vandali in azione: strappate le corde del piano nei Sassi

 
GdM.TVIl caso
Foggia, rapina "esplosiva" alla Banca Popolare di Bari e Novara: 2 arresti

Foggia, rapina "esplosiva" alla Banca Popolare di Bari e Novara: 2 arresti

 
PotenzaParità di genere
Paesi lucani in cerca di assessori donna: parte il bando

Paesi lucani in cerca di assessori donna: parte il bando

 
LecceTrasporti
Lecce, bus soppressi a causa crac: assolto ex amministratore delegato di Fse

Lecce, bus soppressi a causa crac: assolto ex amministratore delegato di Fse

 
BariTruffa all'Inps
Turi, prende pensione d'invalidità ma è all'estero da 10 anni: denunciato

Turi, prende pensione d'invalidità ma è all'estero da 10 anni: denunciato

 
HomeNel rione Tamburi
Taranto, genitori occupano scuola vicino ex Ilva: «Vogliamo chiarezza»

Taranto, genitori occupano scuola vicino ex Ilva: «Vogliamo chiarezza»

 
BatIl caso
Trani, Villa Maggi «in sicurezza»: ora è ridotta a cumulo di detriti

Trani, Villa Maggi «in sicurezza»: ora è ridotta a cumulo di detriti

 

i più letti

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Abuso d'ufficio, Emiliano indagato per incarico a Spina: "Non sono preoccupato"

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: preso

Castellana, tenta di avvelenare la moglie poi beve il diserbante: arrestato

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Notte della Taranta, petizione contro Belen e Stefano. La Fondazione assicura: «Non saliranno sul palco»

Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

Cerignola, donna carbonizzata in auto: è la moglie del proprietario

Rome

Ferrarini continues to grow abroad

Historic brand stars at Las Vegas Eataly,Summer Fancy Food in NY

Ferrarini continues to grow abroad

Rome, June 12 - Leading Italian food company Ferrarini, an historic label based in Reggio Emilia, is continuing to grow abroad, showing renewed competitive vigor and investing in exports. As of June the brand will be sold at high-end Italian food market and restaurant chain Eataly in Las Vegas with symbolic Italian-made products including seasoned Parma ham from Lesignano de' Bagni (Parma), salami and mortadella as well as non-GMO butter obtained from milk produced at the Ferrarini farms, which is very much appreciated in US stores. "Over the last two years the American market has registered a strong increase in sales", stressed the president of Ferrarini Spa, Lisa Ferrarini. Ferrarini said the brand's products can also be found at Eataly restaurants as well as in all of the Eataly stores in the US, including in New York, Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles. "Educating international markets" to appreciate the taste of high-end Italian products "is a distinctive trait of our group", the president of Ferrarini Spa said. "We want to promote Italy's food culture and train retailers through constant tastings with our dedicated personnel in the countries where we are present, thanks to which consumers can get acquainted with the values and history of typical Italian products and learn to appreciate and consume them". The president explained that the company's products in the US, in particular at Eataly stores, have always been sold as "high-end products, 100% Made in Italy, whose trustworthiness is guaranteed by a label with over 60 years of history". "This year as well we will be presenting our products to retail and restaurant specialists in North America during the Summer Fancy Food Show, the most important event of the food and wine industry of North America, which will be held in New York on June 23-25", she concluded.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati