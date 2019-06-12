Sentence for man who shot burglar in home upheld on appeal

Venice, June 12 - The Venice Court of Appeals has upheld a sentence of four years and 11 months in prison for a shopkeeper from Legnaro for shooting a burglar who had entered his home. The man, Walter Onichini, was found guilty of attempted homicide. The injured burglar had with others entered the man's home during the night of July 22, 2013. After shooting the man, Onichini had put him in a car and left him a kilometre away from his home. Prosecutor general Giancarlo Buonocore had requested that the man be acquitted, with the crime lessened to committing bodily harm. The burglar, a 27-year-old Albanian named Nelson Ndreaca, had stood as plaintiff in the first trial but had rushed to leave the country to avoid his sentence in the trial at the same time against him for attempted burglary. The man was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail for attempted robbery.