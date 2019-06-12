Mercoledì 12 Giugno 2019 | 19:59

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Venice
Sentence for man who shot burglar in home upheld on appeal

Sentence for man who shot burglar in home upheld on appeal

 
Rome
New security instruments ready for Sea Watch- Salvini

New security instruments ready for Sea Watch- Salvini

 
Rome
Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte

Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte

 
Rome
Italy wants economy EU post says Conte

Italy wants economy EU post says Conte

 
Rome
Conte sending letter to EU calling for rules to be changed

Conte sending letter to EU calling for rules to be changed

 
Rome
We want dialogue with EU, not test of strength - Conte

We want dialogue with EU, not test of strength - Conte

 
Rome
Conte says optimistic about budget

Conte says optimistic about budget

 
Perugia
Amanda Knox says she's returning to Italy

Amanda Knox says she's returning to Italy

 
Prato
Trial of woman who had 15-yr-old's child starts

Trial of woman who had 15-yr-old's child starts

 
Rome
2 men arrested for raping prostitutes

2 men arrested for raping prostitutes

 
Genoa
Italy's 'first' partisan set on path to sainthood

Italy's 'first' partisan set on path to sainthood

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Bari rappresenta una sinergia?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'inaugurazione
Taranto, tubo d'acciaio spezzato: ecco il monumento in ricordo delle morti bianche

Taranto, tubo d'acciaio spezzato: ecco il monumento in ricordo delle morti bianche

 
BatSanità
Trani, prelievi di cornee a cuore fermo: il primo nella Asl Bat

Bisceglie, prelievi di cornee a cuore fermo: il primo nella Asl Bat

 
BariSulla SP236
Cassano, scontro frontale tra due auto: feriti trasportati in ospedale

Cassano, scontro frontale tra due auto: feriti trasportati in ospedale

 
FoggiaL'incidente
Auto contro tir nel Foggiano: muore pensionato 76enne

Auto contro tir nel Foggiano: muore pensionato 76enne

 
LecceL'annuncio
Lecce, annullato il concerto di Achille Lauro del 14 agosto

Lecce, annullato il concerto di Achille Lauro del 14 agosto

 
PotenzaCosti della politica
Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

 
BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

 

i più letti

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Notte della Taranta, petizione contro Belen e Stefano. La Fondazione assicura: «Non saliranno sul palco»

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Abuso d'ufficio, Emiliano indagato per incarico a Spina: "Non sono preoccupato"

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Vigile del fuoco morto nel Tarantino, capo VV.FF. «Incendio forse doloso»

Rome

New security instruments ready for Sea Watch- Salvini

Minister says NGO is operating a 'pirate ship'

New security instruments ready for Sea Watch- Salvini

Rome, June 12 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the measures in his new security decree were ready to be applied to a ship run by the Sea-Watch NGO after it rescued 52 people from a rubber dinghy off the Libyan coast. The League leader said the "new instruments of the second security decree (are ready) to stop access to our territorial waters". He described the German NGO's vessel as "a pirate ship that allows some to repeatedly break the law". Sea-Watch has on several occasions sought to challenge Salvini's policy of closing Italy's ports to NGO-run search-and-rescue ships. The government's new decree would see organizations that bring migrants rescued at sea to Italy without permission fined up to 50,000 euros. The Sea-Watch 3 ship was only released from impoundment days ago following its seizure after it brought a group of rescued migrants to Italy last month.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati