Italy wants economy EU post says Conte

Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte
Rome
12 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 12 - One of the senior economy positions in the new European Commission should be taken up by a figure nominated by Rome, Premier Giuseppe Conte told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday. "We lay claim to a top position, an economic portfolio," Conte said. "I won't ask for the economic affairs (role) for reasons of elegance during a time of discussion about an infringement procedure, but we do claim another major economic portfolio".
