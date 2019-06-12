Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte

Rome, June 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel would be a good candidate to be the next president of the European Commission, while adding that he does not think she wants the job. "Chancellor Angela Merkel has great credibility in terms of experience, after handling some highly complicated dossiers, she has been active in politics for a long time and she would be an excellent candidate for the presidency of the European Commission," Conte said. "But, as far as I know, she is not thinking about (taking on) this role".