Conte sending letter to EU calling for rules to be changed

Rome, June 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday that he is set to send a letter to the EU calling for the European budget rules to be changed. "I have prepared the draft of a letter that I will address to the European institutions and which will become public," Conte said. "It will be an opportunity to reiterate that, while on the one hand we want to respect the Stability and Growth Pact and we consider our budget to be in line with it, on the other we don't want to shy away from offering a critical contribution to the EU rules. "The time has come to address and update the European rules".